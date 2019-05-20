At first he suggested a democracy, then he invited plastic water bottles? Warning, Game of Thrones spoilers follow!

In the series finale, "The Iron Throne," Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) is seen at a council featuring the heads of the great houses of the Seven Kingdoms. While discussing who should take the non-existent throne, Sam suggests the people vote for their leader. What a concept! And near his foot is…a plastic water bottle. Yep, there was another gaffe.

It's not as jarringly obvious as the coffee cup that appeared in an earlier episode of the series, but there it is, in all its plastic glory.

Fans on Twitter spotted the bottle and of course weighed in on it and its place in the divisive finale.