Game of Thrones is officially over.

While Sunday's series finale drew mixed reviews from critics and fans, one reaction could weigh particularly heavy on Emilia Clarke's heart—Beyoncé's.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, the Daenerys Targaryen star recalled meeting Queen Bey at the singer's Oscars after-party in Los Angeles and worrying about the Grammy winner's reaction to her character's evolution.

"I see this vision, this angel, this incredible woman float towards me," Clarke told the publication. "I can't quite control myself. And Beyoncé says to me, 'Oh, my goodness, it's so wonderful to meet you. I think you're brilliant.' I just couldn't handle it! I was on the verge of tears. I could see myself reflected in her eyes. I could see her go, 'Oh, no. I misjudged this. This girl is crazy and I'm not going to have a real conversation with another celebrity. I'm having a conversation with a crazed fan who's looking at me like a rabbit in the headlights.' Which is exactly what I was. I said, 'I've seen you live in concert and I think you're amazing and wonderful! Wonderful!' And all I wanted to scream was 'Please, please still like me even though my character turns into a mass-killing dictator! Please still think that I'm representing women in a really fabulous way.' "

In fact, Clarke feared the absolute worst.

"I was just, like, Oh, my God, my absolute idol in life is saying that she likes me, and I know for a fact that by the end of this season she's going to hate me," she said.