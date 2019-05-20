Game of Series Finales: Which Show's Ending Reigns Supreme?

by Lauren Piester | Mon., May. 20, 2019 9:00 AM

Game of Thrones, Bran Stark

Helen Sloan/HBO

The end has come for one of the biggest shows on TV, and now we need to know: How does it stack up? 

For years, we've been asking whether you love or hate nearly every series finale that has aired, keeping track of the most loved and most hated shows in an extensive gallery. Now, we're starting over, giving you a chance to vote for all the series finales at once to determine once and for all, as of the end of Game of Thrones, which series finale is the most loved and which is the most hated of all. 

That means we want your opinion on not just Game of Thrones and Veep, but also Pretty Little Liars, Teen Wolf, Mad Men, True Blood, Scandal, How I Met Your Mother and many, many more. 

 

Watch

Game of Thrones Fans Asking for Season 8 Re-Write

Of course, this list and ranking is ever changing as more and more shows say goodbye over the next year, but for now...

Cast your votes below before Thursday, May 23 at 5 p.m. PT, and on Friday, we'll bring you an update to our Best and Worst TV Finales of All Time gallery, featuring the sure-to-be controversial final chapter of Game of Thrones

The Big Series Finale Poll
The Good Wife
44.4%
55.6%
Girls
12.5%
87.5%
How I Met Your Mother
33.3%
66.7%
Big Love
12.5%
87.5%
Dexter
25.0%
75.0%
Lost
40.0%
60.0%
Weeds
25.0%
75.0%
The Shield
60.0%
40.0%
24 (2010)
60.0%
40.0%
Angel
50.0%
50.0%
The Sopranos
46.7%
53.3%
Private Practice
50.0%
50.0%
True Blood
30.0%
70.0%
The O.C.
57.1%
42.9%
Desperate Housewives
83.3%
16.7%
The Wire
100.0%
0.0%
Scandal
62.5%
37.5%
Gossip Girl
100.0%
0.0%
Two and a Half Men
42.9%
57.1%
Pretty Little Liars
66.7%
33.3%
One Tree Hill
100.0%
0.0%
House
66.7%
33.3%
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
50.0%
50.0%
Mad Men
87.5%
12.5%
Alias
100.0%
0.0%
Fringe
100.0%
0.0%
Everwood
0.0%
0.0%
Six Feet Under
75.0%
25.0%
30 Rock
100.0%
0.0%
Gotham
75.0%
25.0%
Shadowhunters
100.0%
0.0%
The Vampire Diaries
77.8%
22.2%
The Originals
66.7%
33.3%
The Office
100.0%
0.0%
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
100.0%
0.0%
Revenge
33.3%
66.7%
Sons of Anarchy
81.2%
18.8%
Teen Wolf
100.0%
0.0%
Sex and the City
100.0%
0.0%
Grimm
100.0%
0.0%
Broad City
0.0%
0.0%
Bones
100.0%
0.0%
Friends
95.8%
4.2%
Glee
0.0%
100.0%
Person of Interest
100.0%
0.0%
Breaking Bad
93.8%
6.2%
Parks and Recreation
83.3%
16.7%
Parenthood
88.9%
11.1%
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
66.7%
33.3%
Smallville
100.0%
0.0%
Friday Night Lights
75.0%
25.0%
Hart of Dixie
50.0%
50.0%
Everybody Loves Raymond
75.0%
25.0%
Frasier
90.0%
10.0%
Home Improvement
100.0%
0.0%
Will & Grace (2006)
83.3%
16.7%
That '70s Show
44.4%
55.6%
Gilmore Girls (2007)
85.7%
14.3%
Burn Notice
100.0%
0.0%
The X-Files (2002)
70.0%
30.0%
Battlestar Galactica
66.7%
33.3%
The Americans
0.0%
100.0%
Community
50.0%
50.0%
Once Upon a Time
66.7%
33.3%
Heroes
50.0%
50.0%
Felicity
20.0%
80.0%
The Big Bang Theory Series Finale
What did you think?
88.6%
11.4%
Veep Series Finale
What did you think of the Veep series finale?
72.0%
28.0%
Game of Thrones Series Finale
What did you think?
37.4%
62.6%

Game of Thrones aired on HBO. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

