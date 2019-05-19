Spoilers ahead, obviously.

RIP Daenerys Targaryen, you complicated lady.

Dany said her final goodbye in Sunday's series finale of Game of Thrones in a shocking moment just as she reached the Iron Throne. She asked Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to rule alongside her, and as they embraced, he stabbed her in the heart.

Emilia Clarke told EW in an incredible final interview that she had to read that part of the script seven times to fully understand what was happening.

"What, what, what, WHAT!?" she was thinking. "Because it comes out of f—king nowhere. I'm flabbergasted. Absolutely never saw that coming."

She said that after she read the scene, her final scene ever, she cried and went for a walk.

"I walked out of the house and took my keys and phone and walked back with blisters on my feet. I didn't come back for five hours. I'm like, ‘How am I going to do this?'"