Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Toned Abs in Hot Pink Bikini During "Girls Trip"

  By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., May. 19, 2019 4:21 PM

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian's vacation to Turks and Caicos is something out of a dream.

Khloe, her daughter True Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian and their friends Malika HaqqKhadijah Haqq McCray and Larsa Pippen were among those soaking up the sun and swimming in the clear blue water during their beach getaway. They've all shared a number of envy-inducing pictures from the weekend, which was very clearly marked as "no boys allowed" from the beginning.

On Sunday, the Good American founder posted a picture of herself holding True in the thigh-high water. Khloe wears a big Lack of Color hat that covers most of her face as she looks down at her daughter. Her golden tan skin is accentuated by a neon pink bikini, which leaves plenty of room for her to flaunt her well-toned abs.

Khloe has shared a number of sweet photos with her daughter on the trip over the past few days. On Saturday, Khloe, True and Malika made the best of their "girls trip" and looked like they were getting ready to make some sandcastles near the water. 

Malika also posted a fun picture of herself holding True in the water and they're both flashing the biggest smiles.

"I'd do it all over again just to play with True," she captioned it.

Watch

Kardashian Sisters Recreate Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami Poster

On Friday, Kourtney and Khloe did their own version of the 10-year challenge and recreated the poster from their show Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami, which first aired in 2009.

Kourtney captioned it, "They're sisters not saints," which was the tagline for their show.

The trip to Turks and Caicos is a bit of a belated celebration for Kourtney's 40th birthday. Khadijah added photos to Instagram of Kourtney laughing next to her birthday cake, which also had a decoration on it that said "Most exciting to look at."

That was a direct joke back to when Kim Kardashian got mad at Kourtney over a Christmas card photo shoot. "She's the least exciting to look at, so she can be out," Kim said on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

This is the second jet-setting birthday trip Kourtney has taken as of late. In April, she and her ex Scott Disicktook their three kids Penelope Disick, Mason Disick and Reign Disick to Finland for spring break, which also overlapped with Kourtney's birthday. Scott's girlfriend Sofia Richie also joined them for the getaway.

Check out the photos below to see how the women spent their days in Turks and Caicos:

Larsa Pippen, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

Larsa Pippen & Kourtney Kardashian

The friends give an intense look to the camera as they pose in their bikinis on the beach.

Malika Haqq, True Thompson

Instagram

Malika Haqq & True Thompson

Malika is all smiles as she holds True in the water.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson

Khloe shows off her toned abs in her hot pink bikini.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika Haqq, Turks and Caicos, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson and Malika Haqq

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star enjoys some beach time with her daughter and BFF during a "girl's trip" with her sisters and friends to the Turks and Caicos Islands in May 2019.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq, Turks and Caicos

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika and Khadijah Haqq

The reality star appears with her daughter and her BFF twins.

Kourtney Kardashian, Friends, Turks and Caicos

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Girl Power

"No boys allowed," Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Turks and Caicos, Throwback

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian

The two recreate a magical time in their lives!

Sarah Howard, Kourtney Kardashian, Turks and Caicos

Instagram / Sarah Howard

The Girls

Kourtney Kardashian appears with girlfriends Larsa Pippen, Stephanie Shepherd, Sarah HowardMelissa Kolker and Nicole Reda.

Kourtney Kardashian, Stephanie Shepherd, Turks and Caicos

Instagram / Stephanie Shepherd

Kourtney Kardashian and Stephanie Shepherd

The reality star and her friend strike a pose together on the beach.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Turks and Caicos, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

The reality star and her daughter sit together on the beach.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Turks and Caicos, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Thompson

Water baby!

Khloe Kardashian, Turks and Caicos, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

The Beach

Khloe Kardashian captured this stunning shot.

This definitely sets the bar high for the next "girls trip" around the world.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return with an all-new episode Sunday, May 26 at 9 p.m., only on E!

