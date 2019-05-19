Ariana Grande Visits NASA Space Center and Dresses the Part

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 19, 2019 12:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ariana Grande, NASA

Instagram / Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's Saturday was out of this world!

The 25-year-old pop star visited NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, a day before her concert in the city. And she dressed the part. She posted on her Instagram Story a video of her inside the building, happily wearing an astronaut's uniform and holding a helmet.

"Thank you for the coolest day of my life @nasa," she wrote. "My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can't wait to share more. What a special day and experience. Thank you so so so so much for your generosity and for showing my friends n i around."

During her visit, she met with astronomers and other workers, looked at and signed NASA equipment and even video-chatted with astronauts on the International Space Station. She also got to ride in a roving vehicle.

Watch

Ariana Grande Becomes the Most Followed Woman on Instagram

"THIS s--t. Was the coolest thing I've ever experienced," she wrote. "Some kinda rover that be going all kind surprise directions. Sooooooo brilliant and also fun (lol)."

Ariana Grande, NASA

Instagram / Ariana Grande

Grande received a special welcome when she arrived; Mission Control's screen read, "Welcome to Mission Control Ariana Grande."

Ariana Grande, NASA

Instagram / Ariana Grande

And her song "NASA," from latest album Thank U, Next, was played. 

A photo from the visit was posted on NASA and the NASA Johnson Space Center's Instagram Stories, along with a play on the song: "It's like you're the universe and we're N-A-S-A."

Ariana Grande, NASA

Instagram / NASA

The track features a spoken word introduction to the song by RuPaul's Drag Race's Shangela, who says, "This is one small step for woman One giant leap for womankind." The TV star came up with the adapted line.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Millie Bobby Brown, Gozilla: King of the Monsters premiere

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Maluma Is on Top of the World

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Says "Of Course" She'll Perform Again as She Spends Time With Sam Asghari

NCT 127 Invites You to Join Their World Takeover

Shawn Mendes

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Spice Girls

Every Time the Spice Girls Playfully Shaded Victoria Beckham Over Skipping Their Reunion Tour

Cardi B, Drake

2019 BET Awards Nominations: Cardi B and Drake Among Top Nominees

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.