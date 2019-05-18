Khloe Kardashian and True Thompsonare enjoying some R&R on a girls' trip in a beautiful location.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 1-year-old daughter are vacationing on the Turks and Caicos Islands with Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and the sisters' friends.

Khloe posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of her and True playing on the beach with the reality star's BFF Malika Haqq.

"Girls Trip," Khloe wrote.

She also shared a gorgeous shot of the beach and the crystal blue waters of the Atlantic ocean.

A day earlier, Khloe posted a pic of her True and true sitting by themselves on the wet sands as well as a pic of the two indoors, with the child smiling while wearing a pink and white striped one-piece swimsuit and pink head wrap, and holding a pair of pink sunglasses.

"My Water Baby," she wrote.

"Pure JOY," commented mom Kris Jenner.