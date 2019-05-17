Members of Meghan Markle's inner circle, British journalists and royal historians painted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a remarkably positive light during a CBS News special hosted by Gayle King and titled Meghan and Harry Plus One.

The hour-long feature delved into the former American actress' new life alongside Prince Harry, paying close attention to the negative (and arguably unjust) press she's become a subject of since joining the royal family. Meghan's close friends, makeup artist Daniel Martin and actress Janina Gavankar, shared their candid thoughts on the rampant rumors, and even revealed how the Duchess herself copes with the extreme highs and lows.

For even more insight into Meghan's whirlwind first year as a royal—including her reaction to that shoutout from Beyoncéand Jay-Z—keep scrolling!

Is There Any Truth to Reports of Meghan's "Diva" Antics?:

According to Daniel, absolutely not."What's so frustrating is that you hear these stories and there's no truth to them," he shared. "It's not the same person. In the years I've known her, the years I've worked with her, she's never had a diva fit. Never. I know she doesn't deserve all of this negative press." Janina added, "She doesn't read the bad or the good because she knows the metrics that you have for your own life cannot be based on a headline that somebody else wrote."