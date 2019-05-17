Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have revealed the name of their fourth child: Psalm West!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner welcomed their baby boy via a surrogate on May 9. The following day, Kim announced her son's arrival on social media, writing, "He's here and he's perfect!" The star's rep also shared that the couple's bundle of joy weighed in at six pounds and nine ounces.

On Friday, May 17, Kim shared the baby boy's name with the world, along with the first photo. The announcement post was a screenshot of a text conversation between Kim and Kanye, in which the "Stronger" rapper sent his wife a photo of their son sleeping in his crib.

"Beautiful Mother's Day," the text read. "With the arrival of our fourth child we are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."