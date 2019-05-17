Well what a mess the Legends are in, though apparently it's slightly more complicated than the mess they thought they were in last week.

In the exclusive clip above from Monday's season finale, Sara (Caity Lotz), Ava (Jess Macallan), and Charlie (Maisie Richardson Sellers) learn that the point of Neron's magical creatures-finding app isn't just to steal souls to rule Hell, as previously thought based on the pretty sticky terms and conditions. Actually, as Charlie explains above, it's to steal fear, because fear is power and energy. And people are definitely very, very afraid right now, all thanks to Ne-Ray (Brandon Routh).

In last week's episode, Gary (Adam Tsekhman) sent the Fairy Godmother, who he did not know was now Nora (Courtney Ford), to Hell to help Constantine find and save actual Ray, while the rest of the team worked to bring all the magical creatures Neron had imprisoned onto the Waverider.