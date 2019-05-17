Is it too late to "say you'll be there," Victoria Beckham?

As the Spice Girls gear up for their highly-anticipated reunion tour, the iconic girl group has been playfully throwing shade at Posh Spice. Since she's the only one not returning to the stage, many of her former band members are poking fun at her absence.

Mel C, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Geri Halliwell have all signed on to perform their girl power hits, including "Wannabe," "Say You'll Be There," and many more. Lately, they've been sharing sneak peeks of their choreography and vocal training.

More recently, Ginger Spice took to Instagram to share a throwback snap of the girl group. While the post seemed harmless, she low-key threw shade at the 45-year-old singer turned fashion designer.

"Say you'll be there...7 days! #spiceworld2019." If you look closely at her accompanying image, she cropped out Posh Spice from the original photo. Many fans in her comment section noticed it, too and flooded her with messages like, "the crop tho" and "Cropped out Vicky B. The shade."