Remember the old adage, "If you have nothing nice to say, then say nothing at all"? Constance Wu sure didn't.

It's been a week since the Fresh Off the Boat star took to social media to express her dismay over the news that ABC had...renewed the sitcom that made her a breakout star for a sixth season, leaving the rest of us to wonder what, exactly, she was thinking.

"F--king hell," Wu tweeted before telling a fan who said the renewal was great news, "No it's not."

Very quickly, it was clear that she'd rubbed plenty of people the wrong way. "Someone please tell Constance Wu that Melissa McCarthy was on Mike & Molly until 2016 and everything seems to be OK," Keep It podcast co-host Louis Virtel tweeted. When Fox renewed The Orville for a third season, star and creator Seth MacFarlane shared the good news with a tweet that read, "Oh f--king goddamn hell f--kf--kdicks--t!"

In fact, "f--king hell" became a bit of a meme for most folks celebrating their renewal announcements.

It became clear that Wu needed to clarify things—and fast.

First she offered this: "Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day & were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast &c rew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f--k—thank u too."