Kylie Jenner Gets Matching Stormi Tattoo With Her BFF

Kylie Jenner is paying tribute to her baby girl Stormi Webster with a new tattoo.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed what appeared to be some new ink on Instagram Story on Thursday night. In the social media post, Kylie and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou showed off their "Stormi" tattoos on the back of their arms.

"that elbow scab," Kylie captioned the video, in which Stassie can be heard asking her pal to "stop showing" her wound.

While this is the first time we've actually seen Kylie's tattoo, it seems as though she had it done at her beau Travis Scott's birthday party earlier this month.