Julia Roberts Has No Idea What's Going on in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones, huh?

It may be one of the biggest and most beloved TV shows airing right now, but that doesn't mean everyone has seen the HBO series. Case in point: Julia Roberts. In an interview with Patricia Arquette for "Variety Studio: Actors on Actors," the topic of Thrones came up between the two Oscar winners.

"One of the questions that people have for you was, 'Who's going to sit on the throne at the end of Game of Thrones?" Arquette asked. "Do you watch Game of Thrones?"

"I'm going to say Barack Obama for $500!" Roberts quipped, admitting she had never watched the show. However, the actress recalled someone saying she looked like a wildling.

"I just went with it. I didn't know what it meant," the Homecoming star said, noting she was at the beach at the time and her hair was very curly.