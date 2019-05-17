JoJo Siwa can't help but gush over Kim Kardashian.

The beloved actress, singer and dancer has become close with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her eldest daughter, North West in recent months. North and cousin Penelope Disick even attended JoJo's 16th birthday party in April. Now, the talented artist is opening up about her friendship with Kim in an interview with Today's Natalie Morales.

During the interview, JoJo explained that she first connected with the E! star after Kim posted that North was "obsessed" with her on Twitter. After seeing the tweet, JoJo was able to hook North up with some merch, which Kim then posted on Instagram Story.