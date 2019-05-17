2019 BET Awards Nominations: Cardi B and Drake Among Top Nominees

The nominees for the 2019 BET Awards were announced today and, needless to say, we're in for one epic show. Okurrr?

Cardi B leads the pack with seven nods—including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Album of the Year—followed by Drake, who has five opportunities to win big. (He's up for Video of the Year, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Collaboration.) Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J.Cole are also among the top nominees, with each being recognized in four categories.

As far as movies and television go, Issa Rae, Regina Hall, Regina King, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish and Viola Davis are up for the coveted Best Actress title. Meanwhile, Anthony Anderson, Chadwick Boseman, Denzel Washington, Mahershala Ali, Michael B. Jordan and Omari Hardwick will duke it out for Best Actor.

Keep reading for the complete list of nominees! The 2019 BET Awards will air on Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m.