A jolly holiday, indeed.

Khloe Kardashian is the fairy tale nanny of most kids' wildest fantasies—her 5-year-old niece's, especially—in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Aunt KoKo knows it too, since she hardly takes a breath before obliging when Kim Kardashian calls with an eleventh-hour activity request for eldest daughter North, who's apparently just as enthusiastic about insects as she is stretch limos.

"Do you know that North is dying to go in a limo?" Kim asks Khloe over the phone. "If there's any way we could get a limo just for the day…"

As is made clear earlier on in the clip, True Thompson's mom has a lot going on this week. Seconds before, Kris Jenner invited her and longtime BFF Malika Haqq to Palm Springs for a similarly last-minute girls' weekend, after which Khloe's headed straight to Cleveland for the week with her own daughter.

First though, North's limo!