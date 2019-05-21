by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., May. 21, 2019 6:00 AM
A jolly holiday, indeed.
Khloe Kardashian is the fairy tale nanny of most kids' wildest fantasies—her 5-year-old niece's, especially—in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Aunt KoKo knows it too, since she hardly takes a breath before obliging when Kim Kardashian calls with an eleventh-hour activity request for eldest daughter North, who's apparently just as enthusiastic about insects as she is stretch limos.
"Do you know that North is dying to go in a limo?" Kim asks Khloe over the phone. "If there's any way we could get a limo just for the day…"
As is made clear earlier on in the clip, True Thompson's mom has a lot going on this week. Seconds before, Kris Jenner invited her and longtime BFF Malika Haqq to Palm Springs for a similarly last-minute girls' weekend, after which Khloe's headed straight to Cleveland for the week with her own daughter.
First though, North's limo!
"I can do that tomorrow," Khloe tells Kim.
"Oh my god, she'd love it!" her sister replies. One other thing, though: "I don't know if it's open anymore, but there is a spider exhibit…"
Which is, understandably, where KoKo draws the line.
"OK, I'm not going to a spider exhibit. Sorry, North," she says, while Malika squeals a little in the background. Still, give a gal some credit! "Basically, I'm Mary f--king Poppins," Khloe finishes, and it's hard not to agree.
See all the KarJenner family plans pan out in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?