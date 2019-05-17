Jessica Alba Names Her "Cutest" Kid

Jessica Alba has a sweet spot for her son.

During a visit to The Tonight Show on Thursday, the L.A.'s Finest star got to chatting about her three youngsters: Honor, 10, Haven, 7, and Hayes, 1. The actress welcomed her third child and first son with husband Cash Warren on New Year's Eve 2017.

While the star is a proud mama, it sounds like her little boy especially makes her melt. "He's cuter than my daughters for sure," she told Jimmy Fallon. "He's the cutest of the three."

The little one is so adorable that he currently models mama's Honest Company diapers. However, while she adores Hayes, he is in love with his dad.