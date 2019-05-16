WWE and Survivor Star Ashley Massaro Dead at 39

Former WWE wrestler and Survivor cast member Ashley Massaro passed away on Thursday, E! News can confirm.

The reality TV personality was only 39-years-old and was planning to celebrate her upcoming 40th birthday in Vegas. At this time, the cause of her death is still unknown.

Additionally, The Blast reports her death is "currently under investigation."

In a statement shared with E! News, WWE said, "We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley's family and friends."

Just yesterday, Massaro shared a heartfelt message with her 134 thousand Twitter followers. "Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon," she captioned her post on Wednesday, along with a photo of her many letters. "Love ya punx."