In just one short year, everything can change.

For months and months, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon were the best of friends. They appeared on Bachelor in Paradise together, shared similar social circles and loved spending time together. Even their social media posts would constantly spark romance rumors.

But time and time again, the pair would say they are just friends.

That all changed one year ago when Jared appeared on Ashley's digital web series called "The Story of Us" where they both delivered a shocking development. These two were finally dating.

"We did develop a friendship on the show even though it was this weird one where she had romantic feelings for me and I had more friendship feelings, but there was this rapport and chemistry that we had where we loved hanging out with each other," Jared recalled to E! News exclusively. "I saw her at this charity event in Virginia a couple months after Paradise and seeing her in her element, planning this event and really just working it the entire weekend, I knew that there could be something more between us."