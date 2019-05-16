Here's Why Fans Think Trey Songz Just Became a Dad

Congratulations may be in order for Trey Songz.

The "Slow Motion" and "Chi Chi" singer certainly got fans talking Thursday morning when he took to Instagram and shared a photo of what appears to be a young baby.

With a simple blue heart emoji, Trey got followers speculating that he may have quietly become a father for the first time.

"Finally HAHAAAAA YES!!!" Kehlani shared in the comments section. Lori Harvey added, "Awww that little foot. Happy for you T!!"

While Trey isn't confirming anything just yet, the singer has been open about wanting to become a dad.