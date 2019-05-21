This Is How Jensen Ackles Wants Supernatural to End

It's the end of an era for Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins.

The Supernatural stars are preparing for their last season, season 15, and it was their call to say goodbye to the long-running CW series that has legions of dedicated fans. The CW president Mark Pedowitz has maintained the show would stay on the air as long as they wanted to keep making it. Ackles told E! News once Pedowitz made that decree, he and Padalecki started talking.

"The way it went between he and I was we've been talking about it for years," Ackles told E! News in a joint interview with Padalecki. "When Mark kind of planted that seed then he and I were like, ‘Oh, wow. This is something we're going to have to shoulder and figure out ourselves.'"

"It's a big responsibility," Padalecki added.