Inside Keanu Reeves' Private World: Love, Motorcycles and Epic Movie Stardom After Tragedy

Watch : Keanu Reeves Down to Do Constantine & Speed Sequels

Keanu Reeves wasn't sad.

"I'm just eating a sandwich, man!" the actor insisted on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2021 when the host showed him the photo that evolved into the infamous "Sad Keanu" meme.

"I was thinking," Reeves added. "I had some stuff going on. I was hungry."

So, that's one mystery about one of Hollywood's most enigmatic public figures solved. Though "stuff going on" could theoretically contain multitudes. Asked why he was so meme-able, Reeves' answer was, "I have no clue, sir."

Still, when you have one of the last real-deal movie stars on your show, you don't skip the chance to ask the really deep questions.

Stephen Colbert got memorably introspective with Reeves in 2019, asking, "What do you think happens when we die?"

"I know that the ones that love us will miss us," the Matrix star said sagely, rendering Colbert uncharacteristically speechless. Because he probably didn't expect the answer to be indisputable.