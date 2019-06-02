SUNDAY
It's Andy Cohen's Birthday and We're Celebrating With Precious Photos of Him & Baby Benjamin

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Jun. 2, 2019 7:00 AM

Andy Cohen, Benjamin Cohen

Instagram

All hail the king of Bravo, Andy Cohen!

Today is the TV host's birthday, so if you watch any Bravo series then it is sort a reality TV holiday, right? Well, it's not but it totally should be.

The Watch What Happens Live host and executive producer is celebrating his 51st birthday and we're celebrating right alongside him. Every birthday that we get to honor the hilarious and lovable host, writer and producer is a good one, but 51 is going to be a special one.

Sure, Cohen has already turned the big 5-0, but this year, his birthday party will include a new and very special guest...his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen!

On Feb. 4, 2019, Cohen welcomed his first child via surrogate and now that it's his birthday he will be getting extra love from his baby boy, and we are seriously hoping for matching birthday ensembles from the Cohen men.

Watch

Why Can't Andy Cohen Be a Weed Dad?

Cohen runs with a pretty impressive crowd including, Anderson Cooper, Kelly Ripa, Sarah Jessica Parker and Mark Consuelos, and yet, we have a feeling his son is all the company he needs on his birthday this year.

In fact, because it's The Real Housewives of New Jersey producer's birthday we're giving you all the gift of cuteness. How are we doing this you ask? By showing off baby Benjamin and his proud papa's sweetest moments so far!

Happy birthday, Andy! Keep being a great dad, hilarious Real Housewives reunion host and of course, killing it on WWHL.

Andy Cohen, Son, Benjamin Cohen

Instagram

Easter Bunnies

Baby Benjamin celebrated his first Easter in cute pajamas snuggling up to his proud papa, Andy Cohen.

Andy Cohen, Son, Benjamin Cohen

Instagram

Spring Baby

As soon as spring hit in NYC, the Cohen men were out and ready to soak up the sun.

Andy Cohen, Son, Benjamin Cohen, Anderson Cooper

Instagram

Side Eye Extraordinaire

In April, Cohen's son proved he's already nailed the side eye in this hilarious photo with Anderson Cooper.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Play Ball!

Benjamin was excited about MLB Opening Day in St. Louis as he showcased his Cardinals pride, a gift from team pitcher Michael Wacha, who Cohen named his dog after.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin, Mark Consuelos

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Guess Who?

Benjamin met Mark Consuelos in early 2019 and we are forever jealous.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

King Ben

"Ben is ready for the #RHOA finale in his King-wear, gift from @porsha4real! What a trip! #KingBen," Cohen wrote on Instagram.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Who's That?

"The 40-Day-Old Virgin," Cohen captioned this adorable snap on Instagram.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Future Tonight Show Guest

Benjamin has already met Jimmy Fallon so clearly he'll be appearing on The Tonight Show in no time.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

What a Smile

That is one happy baby!

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Best Buddies

Dad is all smiles as his baby boy takes a snooze in a cute pair of overalls.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Feeling Lucky

Benjamin isn't that enthusiastic about his first St. Patrick's Day, but with these matching pajamas we are loving this moment.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Bath Time Buds

Teddy bear alert!

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Baby Bliss

Cohen gets it...you have to start them young when it comes to personalizing your clothing.

Andy Cohen, Son, Baby, Benjamin, Kelly Ripa

Instagram / Andy Cohen

Live With Kelly Ripa

Benjamin looks to be a big fan of Kelly Ripa.

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Best Friends Forever

Uncle Andy got the "exclusive" with little Benjamin in one of their first meet and greets.

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Rise & Shine

The TV host's mornings are a little brighter now that he has his son in his life. He jokes, "Mornings are my new jam."

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Quality Time

Duty calls for the WWHL host, but at the end of the day he gets to come home to his precious boy. "First week back at work wraps up tonight. My highlight was quiet time with the boy before heading to the Clubhouse. This is a delightful trip!"

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Best Buddies

"Many have asked how @therealwacha & his brother are getting along. Here you go," Cohen shared with his fans. 

Andy Cohen, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Double Trouble

The new dad now gets twice the amount of affection on Valentine's Day thanks to Benjamin and Wacha.

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Pinkie Promise

Benjamin clearly has his dad wrapped around his little finger, both literally and figuratively!

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

Flyin' in Style

Cohen keeps Benjamin close to his heart while travelling in the high skies.

Andy Cohen, Baby

Instagram

He's Here!

"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen... He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow," the proud dad announced after his son was born on Feb. 4, 2019.

