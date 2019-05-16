Now Hiring: How Queen Elizabeth II Can Be Your New Boss

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., May. 16, 2019 12:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Queen Elizabeth, Garden Party

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

No, you did not read that headline incorrectly.

Queen Elizabeth II is hiring a Digital Communications Officer to work out of Buckingham Palace, according to the Royal Household website. In this role, you'll find "new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage," reads the listing. "This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional."

That, and the one-of-a-kind perks. If hired, you'll work with a small team to create content across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook among other platforms, as well as research and write articles. Plus, you'll be covering state dinners, award ceremonies and royal engagements. It's safe to assume you'll be getting plenty of face time with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Bet your friends can't say the same about their jobs!

Watch

Queen Elizabeth Vetoes Meghan & Harry's Independent Court

A confident and savvy social media user, the ideal candidate will be "innovative…with creative flair" and have solid photography, writing and video production skills. 

"You're the expert we need," reads the post. "This is your opportunity to use your digital experience to deliver the exceptional."

And though pay is dependent on experience, the salary will be around £30,000. (That's about $38,400, in case you were wondering.) While working Monday through Friday—and averaging 37.5 hours a week—you'll receive "a comprehensive benefits package" and free lunch!

Sure, a selfie with the royal family is cool, but so is complimentary food.

But don't hesitate to apply: Applications are due in by May 26!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Queen Elizabeth II , Royals , Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Prince William , Kate Middleton , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amal Clooney

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Morocco, Royal Baby

Meghan Markle's Close Friends Say New Mom "Doesn't Deserve" Negative Press

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Prince Harry Just Made a Major Move to Protect Meghan Markle and Baby Archie's Privacy

Lady Kitty Spencer, Michael Lewis

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Shows PDA With Rumored 60-Year-Old Millionaire Boyfriend

Queen Elizabeth, Garden Party

Here's Exactly What Happens at Queen Elizabeth II's Garden Parties

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle

Why Thomas Markle Hasn’t Given Up Hope for a Reconciliation With Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby's Debut

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.