Whatever you think is happening is probably not what's happening, as usual, and showrunner Krista Vernoff is here to confirm that for you.

"The finale is exciting and it's emotional and it's consequential, and right when you think you know how it's all going to end, you're wrong," she told E! News rather ominously.

As for what's specifically going through Meredith's head as she watches her boyfriend, just after he said "I love you," take the fall for her righteous crime, it's a lot.

"I think it is as close to a tsunami of conflicting emotions as one can get," she says. "I think that that she terrified and she thinks he's wrong and she's probably moved by the gesture and she's in love with him and hasn't been able to say it. And he's throwing his career away and she hates that. And it's just, it's like there's no way to put words to it. And Catherine is standing right there, she doesn't want to sacrifice Richard, she doesn't want to sacrifice Alex. What can she say? She hasn't had any time to think about it. It's just she's...she is trapped literally and figuratively."