Those close to Meghan Markle know the truth about the Duchess of Sussex.

Ever since becoming a household name partly because of her relationship with Prince Harry, the former actress has experienced her fair share of not-so-nice headlines.

And while she had experience living in the public eye thanks to her experience on Suits and other projects, becoming a member of the royal family took things to another level.

But through it all, Meghan has been surrounded by a few close friends who continue to speak highly of the new mom.

"What's so frustrating is that you hear these stories and there's no truth to them," longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin shared in the upcoming CBS News special Meghan and Harry Plus One. "It's not the same person."