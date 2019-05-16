You Can Now Stay at a Taco Bell Resort (Yes Really)

Taco Bell
by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 16, 2019 11:54 AM
Are you ready to check into the Taco Bell Hotel?
The fast food chain has announced that The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort will open in Palm Springs, Calif., for a limited time starting on Aug. 9. In their announcement on Thursday, the brand promised to "give fans an unexpected and unforgettable trip of a lifetime."
The resort will feature poolside cocktails (with a Taco Bell twist!), as well as a gift shop with exclusive apparel. You can also stop by the salon for Taco Bell-inspired nail art! The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort will also serve up "new menu surprises only available at the hotel," according to the brand.
"The Bell stands to be the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date. It will be fun, colorful, flavorful and filled with more than what our fans might expect," Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell's Chief Global Brand Officer, said Thursday. "Also, just like some of our most sought-after food innovation, this hotel brings something entirely new for lucky fans to experience and enjoy."
Reservations for The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort will open in June. You can get updates on when the reservations will go live HERE.
