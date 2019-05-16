Louis Tomlinson just dropped the heartbreaking new music video for his song, "Two of Us."

On Thursday, the One Direction star released the visual for the track, which is a tribute to his late mother Johannah Deakin, who passed away in 2016 after a long battle with leukemia. In the black-and-white music video, we see Louis sitting at the piano, playing the keys as he sings, "It's been a minute since I called you/Just to hear the answerphone/Yeah, I know that you won't get this/But I leave a message, so I'm not alone."

"You'll never know how much I miss you/The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead," Louis goes on to sing.