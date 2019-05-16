Ruby Rose: Batwoman Has Changed My Life

It really hit home once she got the suit on the pilot script.

"It was kind of funny, because it was like, oh, I've never done a pilot, that's interesting. You don't know whether it gets picked up, this is new, I've only ever gone into shows that were preexisting, or films that are definitely being made. So, I was like, that's OK. If it happens, it happens. I was very, like, I just want to have fun and do my job," she said. But when she actually started production, things changed.

"We were all, like, panicked. Like, ‘Wait. What if this doesn't get picked up?' Now, we're so invested, and I'm so invested in Kate and I'm so invested in the whole cast, I'm invested in living in Vancouver now. I was all in, you know? I guess you have to be. And then there's that risk, that vulnerability of, ‘Oh my goodness, what if no one ever sees what we just made for the past month?' Because it felt to us really amazing and special, so I think we all felt a sigh of relief when they were like, ‘It's getting picked up,'" Rose said.