There was no beating around the rose bush.

On Live With Kelly and Ryan today, Kelly Ripa questioned Bachelorette Hannah Brown about the ABC love hunt, which the host recently called "gross" and "creepy."

"I'm not sure if they told you backstage, I'm not behind this at all," Ripa told the season 15 lead. "You seem like a lovely girl. You blink twice, I will get you out of here." Brown, however, was unfazed. "I'm good," she said with a laugh. "I'm glad to be here."

Ripa was too. After all, she finally got her chance to address her concerns with the former Miss Alabama USA. "I am very against women fighting over a guy," explained the All My Children alum. "I don't believe in it. I think it's, you know, weird and sets us back. But now, you are in the power position. So, take me through that. How does that work?"