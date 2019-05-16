Brendan Fraser Used to Kiss Leslie Mann "On the Lips" Every Morning On Set: "I Was in Love With Him!"

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., May. 16, 2019 10:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Leslie Mann never told Brendan Fraser about her late '90s crush.

But the cat's out of the bag in this clip from Wednesday's Busy Tonight, which sees Leslie waxing nostalgic about early mornings on set with her George of the Jungle co-star, who apparently used to greet her with a casual lip-kiss before getting into costume.

"Every morning before work we were in the hair and makeup trailer getting ready. And he would come in and kiss me on the lips," she tells host Busy Philippswith an ear-to-ear grin. "Just like, 'Good morning!' And kiss. You know, like he's European or something."

Leslie got used to those morning smooches—earlier in the clip, the actor cheekily notes that since her character was supposed to fall for Brendan's onscreen, she just went ahead and "fell in love with him in real life"—so it was pretty jarring for her when the kisses stopped suddenly one day.

Watch

Leslie Mann Is the Original Manic Pixie Dream Girl

"He caught me off guard! I took a big bite of oatmeal and he was like right behind me…And he went into kiss me and my lips had like a sticky oatmeal film on them," she remembers. "Never kissed me again after that."

Luckily, her old colleague gets an opportunity to explain himself two decades after the fact. Seconds later, Busy reveals Brendan has been backstage the whole time.

"Did you know I was in love with you?" Leslie asks, eyeing the bouquet of peonies he's brought with him. He doesn't respond directly, but it seems safe to say that if Brendan didn't know before, he probably does now.

"It was maple oatmeal," he replies, for the record. And: "I don't like maple syrup."

Brendan and Leslie should write their own rom-com. See their reunion play out—and watch Busy and Leslie's perfect I Love Lucy reenactment—in the clips above!

Watch the Busy Tonight finale tonight at 11 p.m for some surprise guests, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Busy Tonight , E! Shows , Busy Philipps , Leslie Mann , Brendan Fraser , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amal Clooney

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ashlee Simpson, Dior Dinner Party, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

Fashion Police

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: Final 4

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: Vote for Your Favorite Final Four Pair Now!

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Get Your Red Roses Ready: It's Wells Adams' Birthday & We're Looking Back at His Sweetest Snaps With GF Sarah Hyland

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Mandy Moore

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.