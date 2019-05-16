How Olivia Wilde Really Feels About Her Time on The O.C.

Olivia Wilde says she was "lucky" to have starred on The O.C.

The hit teen drama series aired on FOX between 2003 and 2007 and starred Mischa Barton as main female lead Marissa, a wealthy teen. Wilde had originally auditioned for the role, and in season two, producers cast her as Alex, a bisexual character and Marissa's love interest, who managed the gang's local hotspot, The Bait Shop. It was one of her first acting parts.

"I used to dismiss The O.C.," Wilde told the New York Times in comments posted on Thursday. "I'd be like, 'I did a teen soap—what an embarrassment.' And now I think, ah, that was really formative and I'm lucky I got to do that."

Earlier this month, Wilde said on the Keep It podcast she "really understand the phenomenon" that The O.C. "would be or would become."

"I was just like, 19, just working, shooting this movie Alpha Dog on the weekends and I was going back and forth between these sets and then it came out," she said. "My role was kind of revealed to the world and it was the sensational storyline of like queer love between two teenage girls on this like, American soap. At the time I was like, 'Well this should be normal. Why is it such a big deal?' But people either got riled up in a good way or got riled up in a bad way. And I was like, 'Well this is an important conversation."