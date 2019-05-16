Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
by Jamie Blynn | Thu., May. 16, 2019 6:20 AM
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Prince Harry isn't one to give off a false sense of security. Especially when his family is involved.
The Duke of Sussex accepted damages and an apology today from Splash News, which, in January, took aerial photos of his and Meghan Markle's $3 million, four-bedroom country home in Cotswold Hills, England.
Speaking on the royal's behalf in a High Court, his lawyer said the published shots—which included a direct look into their bedroom, living room and dining area—"seriously undermined" the family's "safety and security." So much so, that the new parents, who welcomed son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor last week, no longer live at the rented estate.
"The property had been chosen by the Duke for himself and his wife given the high level of privacy it afforded," the solicitor continued, "Given its position in a secluded area surrounded by private farmland away from any areas to which photographers have access."
Since offering an apology, the news agency has guaranteed it will not "repeat its conduct by using any aerial means to take photographs or film footage of the Duke's private home," his lawyer concluded.
Before their son's arrival, the duo moved in early April from Kensington Palace into their newly renovated, 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage on Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Estate. In a statement, the Palace said, "Windsor is a very special place for their royal highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate."
While many believe the Duchess gave birth at a local hospital, several royal watchers believe she actually delivered their son at the Frogmore home. In another break from royal tradition, Meghan and Harry formally introduced baby Archie to the world from inside St. George's Hall on May 8, two days after they announced his arrival.
"It's magic," the Suits alum gushed. "It's pretty amazing. I mean, I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?