What Jon Gosselin Really Thinks of Kate's New Dating Show

Jon Gosselin rose to fame on reality TV, but it doesn't sound like he's heading back to it anytime soon like his ex-wife.

With her upcoming dating show, Kate Plus Date, scheduled to premiere in June, fans will be seeing Kate Gosselin on a bumpy search for love on the small screen very soon. In a recent interview on HLN's Morning Express with Robin Meade, Jon weighed in on his ex's new project.

"To each his own and whatever keeps the lights on. I don't know," he said of his former wife of a decade during the phone interview. "I just work a normal job, so I haven't really been on reality TV in about 10 years."

Gosselin noted he is still a DJ, but "it doesn't bring the limelight like it did 10 years ago."