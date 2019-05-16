What Jon Gosselin Really Thinks of Kate's New Dating Show

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 16, 2019 6:10 AM
Jon Gosselin rose to fame on reality TV, but it doesn't sound like he's heading back to it anytime soon like his ex-wife.
With her upcoming dating show, Kate Plus Date, scheduled to premiere in June, fans will be seeing Kate Gosselin on a bumpy search for love on the small screen very soon. In a recent interview on HLN's Morning Express with Robin Meade, Jon weighed in on his ex's new project.
"To each his own and whatever keeps the lights on. I don't know," he said of his former wife of a decade during the phone interview. "I just work a normal job, so I haven't really been on reality TV in about 10 years."
Gosselin noted he is still a DJ, but "it doesn't bring the limelight like it did 10 years ago."
Ultimately, "if she chooses to do that, she chooses to do it." However, he noted during the interview that two of their eight children, Hannah and Collin, live with him and his girlfriend and therefore, won't be on the show.
With the two no longer together, the other six of the sextuplets, Joel, Aaden, Leah and Alexis, live with Kate, as well as their twin 18-year-old daughters, Madelyn and Cara.
During the interview, Jon noted their kids are split between three different school districts and, while he sees them, he doesn't have much interaction with the other six that don't live with him even though he lives down the street from Kate.
He also said son Collin has only had one visitation with his siblings since he's been back, but they are "working on that as we speak right now."
Get Your Red Roses Ready: It's Wells Adams' Birthday & We're Looking Back at His Sweetest Snaps With GF Sarah Hyland
Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?