Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., May. 16, 2019 4:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker couldn't help but wonder, why do tabloids spin tales?

The Sex and the City alum called out The National Enquirer last night after the publication claimed she and husband Matthew Broderick"were caught on camera in a public screaming match." The outlet requested a comment on the alleged story—which also suggests they argue over his new London theater gig—and Parker followed through with a big one on Instagram. 

"Over a decade of the same untrue, disgraceful nonsense," the mom of three captioned a shot of the Enquirer's email"As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful 4 days with my husband in London. There was no ‘screaming match' as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing."

Watch

Sarah Jessica Parker on Secrets to a Successful Marriage

"After much thought I have decided to share a typical letter of ‘inquiry' from these people," the actress continued. "As if the truth, a response or any comments from me or my publicist had any bearing on what they threaten to ‘report.' Hey National Enquirer and your sister publications, why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years? Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home. There's your ‘scoop' From a ‘reliable source.' #tabloidharassment"

Parker's friends—including Andy Cohen, Gwyneth Paltrow,Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Megan Mullaly and Jessica Alba—were quick to applaud her candor.  "YOU GO SJ!!!!!!!!" wrote good pal Cohen. "AND HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO A BEAUTIFUL LOVING COUPLE!!" Chimed in Alba, "Amen."

The duo first began dating in early 1992 and exchanged vows five years later, on May 19, 1997, in front of 100 surprised guests, none of which knew they would be attending a wedding that day.

"I love Matthew Broderick," Parker gushed to Harper's Bazaar in 2013. "Call me crazy, but I love him. We can only be in the marriage we are. We're very devoted to our family and our lives. I love our life. I love that he's the father of my children, and it's because of him that there's this whole other world that I love."

Happy (early) anniversary and to many more!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Sarah Jessica Parker , Matthew Broderick , Couples , Anniversaries , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bella Hadid, Dior Dinner Party, 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Gosselin, Jon Gosselin

What Jon Gosselin Really Thinks of Kate's New Dating Show

Lady Kitty Spencer, Michael Lewis

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Shows PDA With Rumored 60-Year-Old Millionaire Boyfriend

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas

How Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Shook Off Their Breakup and Found True Love

Lauren Alaina, 2017 CMA Awards

Lauren Alaina Is Dating Comedian John Crist 4 Months After Ending Engagement

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Why Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Not an Official Couple Yet

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.