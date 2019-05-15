Survivor: Edge of Extinction Declares a Winner

We might all be able to agree that the Edge of Extinction aspect of Survivor: Edge of Extinction was not nearly as thrilling as anyone hoped it would be, but that finale was entertaining in a way that's making us wonder if maybe, just maybe, Edge of Exctinction wasn't what we thought it was all along.

Who knew it would actually end up working?

First of all, Rick Devens proved himself to be a bit of a final five genius, using the fake idol trick to take down not one but two of his biggest competitors. After Chris was brought back from Extinction (narrowly beating Joe), Devens used a real idol to save himself. Chris convinced Lauren to use her idol on him, which was a waste because Victoria actually got more votes than Chris did, so Lauren was feeling pretty stupid until she found herself another idol the next day.

Unfortunately, it was one of two fake idols Devens had planted after having found another idol for himself, and handing his half of an idol to Chris, who had the other half. Julie was THRILLED to find Devens' other fake idol, so that left Devens with a real idol, Chris with a real idol, Lauren with a fake idol, Julie with a fake idol, and Gavin with nothing at all.