Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer has made a pretty public display of affection with her rumored beau Michael Lewis (not the Moneyball author).

Lady Kitty and Lewis were seen out in New York City together on Wednesday and at one point, the 28-year-old wrapped her arm around the 60-year-old's shoulder. She wore a pastel pink turtleneck shirt and multi-colored pants, which she paired with large circular sunglasses and her hair in a low ponytail. She also wore a massive diamond ring, but before anyone gets too excited, it was on her right hand.

Lewis went with a more business casual outfit. He donned a navy blue blazer with a light blue shirt and jeans.

According to Daily Mail, the couple was seen earlier this month leaving The Mark hotel in New York—the same place where Meghan Markle had her star-studded baby shower in February.

Lewis reportedly owns Whistles, a clothing company whose items can be found in some Bloomingdales around the U.S. as well as all across the United Kingdom. Daily Mail reports he is worth £80 million, which equates to over $102 million.