What do you get when you mix the mysterious murderous dinner party of Clue with the human hunt of The Most Dangerous Game, and the general insanity of Riverdale?

If you ask us, you get one of the best, most fun, most bonkers episodes the show has ever done. Wednesday's season three finale was everything season three has been promising to be, forcing the core four to play one last wild game of G&G, revealing Penelope Blossom (Nathalie Boltt) to have been behind everything (even working with the Black Hood) as revenge for everything that has happened to her, and the Gargoyle King to be the very not-dead, not-Betty's-brother Chic (Hart Denton), while Betty's actual half brother Charles it not only alive but working for the FBI, with Betty's undercover mom, who has now disappeared after the Farm's ascension.

Was that too much? Too bad, we're not done!

The episode ended, in the midst of an exhausted but celebratory milkshake toast, with a flash forward to spring break senior year, with Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Archie (KJ Apa) standing over a fire in their underwear, talking of how they have to burn their bloody clothes and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) beanie and then never speak of this again as they go their separate ways after graduation.