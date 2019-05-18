6 Airbnbs That Are Practically Made for Instagram

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer's almost here, friends, and you know what that means: Time to plan your summer vacation. And these days, half the fun of a trip is sharing all of your amazing photos and stories on Instagram. We feel you. So we've rounded up a quick snaphot of Airbnb properties that are tailor-made for, well, great snaphots.

Whether you're looking to explore a new city, hole up in a hideaway, soak up the sun or have a group trip, we've found something for you. Happy travels—can't wait to see your pics!