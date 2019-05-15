Shop Nasty Gal's First Curve Swimwear Line for Sizes 0-20

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., May. 15, 2019 10:10 AM

E-Comm: Nasty Gal

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Nasty Gal is one of our go to sites for the hottest trends, that's no secret. So when swimsuit season snuck up on us here, you know where we went. Well, their latest swim collection is the first curve selection for the brand and it is hot, hot, hot. And heads up, it features Sports Illustrated model Tara Lynn. 

Whether you're going the one-piece route or the bikini route, these suits fit just right. And did we mention everything is currently 50% off? Yep, get on it girl! 

E-Comm: Nasty Gal

It's Up to You Bikini

This sage green top and bottom combo has an old-fashioned vibe, but we're into it. 

SHOP NOW: Plunging Bikini Top $30 $15; High Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $24 $12 at Nasty Gal

E-Comm: Nasty Gal

Snake No Mistake

We see nothing wrong with a sleek snake print one-piece. 

SHOP NOW: Square Neck One Piece, $50 $25 at Nasty Gal 

E-Comm: Nasty Gal

Strappy by the Sea

This bright blue string bikini deserves to be on your next vacay, don't you agree?

SHOP NOW: Triangle Bikini Top, $24 $12 at Nasty Gal; Leg Bikini Bottoms, $20 $10 at Nasty Gal

E-Comm: Nasty Gal

Spice Things Up

We love the clean lines of this zesty tangerine suit.

SHOP NOW: Bikini Top, $24 $12 at Nasty Gal; High-Leg Bikini Bottoms, $24 $12 at Nasty Gal

E-Comm: Nasty Gal

Hold On

A deep-V is a universally flattering swimsuit design, that's a fact. 

SHOP NOW: Belted Swimsuit, $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

E-Comm: Nasty Gal

Dive In

This pastel purple one-piece is girly and sexy all at once.

SHOP NOW:  Plunging Strappy Swimsuit, $50 $25 at Nasty Gal

E-Comm: Nasty Gal

This Kitty Swims

One thing's for sure: All eyes will be on you in this cheetah bikini.

SHOP NOW: Triangle Bikini Top, $24 $12 at Nasty Girl; High-Leg Bikini Bottoms, $24 $12 at Nasty Gal

E-Comm: Nasty Gal

Front Woman

You'll be sweet as can be in this baby pink ruffle set.

SHOP NOW: Bandeau Bikini Top, $24 $12 at Nasty Gal; High-Waisted Bikini Bottom, $24 $12 at Nasty Gal

