Shop Nasty Gal's First Curve Swimwear Line for Sizes 0-20

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., May. 15, 2019 10:10 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Nasty Gal is one of our go to sites for the hottest trends, that's no secret. So when swimsuit season snuck up on us here, you know where we went. Well, their latest swim collection is the first curve selection for the brand and it is hot, hot, hot. And heads up, it features Sports Illustrated model Tara Lynn.
Whether you're going the one-piece route or the bikini route, these suits fit just right. And did we mention everything is currently 50% off? Yep, get on it girl!
This sage green top and bottom combo has an old-fashioned vibe, but we're into it.
SHOP NOW: Plunging Bikini Top
$30 $15; High Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $24 $12 at Nasty Gal
We see nothing wrong with a sleek snake print one-piece.
This bright blue string bikini deserves to be on your next vacay, don't you agree?
SHOP NOW: Triangle Bikini Top,
$24 $12 at Nasty Gal; Leg Bikini Bottoms, $20 $10 at Nasty Gal
Article continues below
We love the clean lines of this zesty tangerine suit.
SHOP NOW: Bikini Top,
$24 $12 at Nasty Gal; High-Leg Bikini Bottoms, $24 $12 at Nasty Gal
A deep-V is a universally flattering swimsuit design, that's a fact.
This pastel purple one-piece is girly and sexy all at once.
Article continues below
One thing's for sure: All eyes will be on you in this cheetah bikini.
SHOP NOW: Triangle Bikini Top,
$24 $12 at Nasty Girl; High-Leg Bikini Bottoms, $24 $12 at Nasty Gal
You'll be sweet as can be in this baby pink ruffle set.
SHOP NOW: Bandeau Bikini Top,
$24 $12 at Nasty Gal; High-Waisted Bikini Bottom, $24 $12 at Nasty Gal
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?