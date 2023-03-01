How Survivor Winners Have Spent, Saved or Wasted Their $1 Million Prize

Watch : "Survivor" Stars Sierra & Joe Reflect on Unlikely Love Story

They can outwit. They can outplay. They can outlast. But can they overspend?

There are many reasons to go on Survivor these days: People want to test their limits, they're a super-fan who has grown up watching the show, they want to meet new people and expand their world, they want to be on TV...and they might just want to earn $1 million. And on Wednesday, March 1, 18 new castaways will begin their journey to join the Sole Survivor club.

But they are definitely going to earn that win as host Jeff Probst told Entertainment Weekly that season 44—set in Fiji—is one of the most "relentless" installments of the CBS reality juggernaut yet.

"The personalities are huge and wildly entertaining," Probst teased. "The gameplay is really fun and very active, and the danger of living in the jungle is real."

In honor of Survivor's return, we thought it'd be nice to take a quick trip down memory lane and check in with all of the past winners, including the two-time champs, to see how they decided to spend their hard-earned prize-money.