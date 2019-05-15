Hell hath no fury like Bachelor Nation scorned.

After Kelly Ripa called the dating series "gross" and "creepy" on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the love hunt's outspoken creator Mike Fleiss took aim. "Easy, @kellyripa ... #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!" he tweeted last night, referring to their shared network ABC.

Her remarks even put a thorn in Chris Harrison's side. "Look out #BachelorNation," he posted on Twitter. "⁦@KellyRipa⁩ is coming after you and your 'disgusting' Monday night habit."

The dramatic feud began yesterday when her co-host Ryan Seacrest announced that the new Bachelorette would be stopping by their talk show later this week. Ripa, for her part, assumed that meant Colton Underwood's girlfriend Cassie Randolph—and not Hannah Brown, the actual star of season 15.

"Oh, it's an entirely different person?" she quipped. "You know how I feel about this show. It disgusts me. I thought that I was disgusted because I couldn't stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one, ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel ladies! We are too special to be arguing over a guy."