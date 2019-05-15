Sela Ward is turning in her FBI credentials. The acclaimed actress has left the hit CBS drama from Dick Wolf.

In the Tuesday, May 14 episode, Ward's character Dana Mosier revealed to her team that she has submitted her resignation. The season one finale episode featured Dana risking her career to allow Maggie (Missy Peregrym) to investigate the case of a missing woman who had information about the death of Maggie's husband.

Ward took to Twitter to bid farewell to the series.

"So grateful for my time on @FBICBS," she tweeted. "Such a wonderful show with an amazing cast and crew. Much love to all of our fans of the show. Thank you for everything!"