While the Jonas Brothers' breakup may have been a huge disappointment to fans, it turns out it was necessary in staging the comeback people had been waiting for.

"We were at a standstill with our TV show and the movies," Joe Jonas explains in a new interview with PAPER magazine. "We were young adults, having to pretend like we're young teenagers." During their time apart, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas took some time to find who they were outside of their band, which meant embarking on solo careers and even getting married. More importantly, this chapter in their life allowed them to mature and shed their squeaky-clean image as the Disney stars that their fans loved.

According to the band, reinventing themselves was an important factor in their comeback. "We lost touch with what we wanted to say," Nick reasons. "We understood that our level of success and fame had reached a point, where our musicianship and writing and performing abilities needed time to grow and catch up to it."