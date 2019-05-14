Expect This Is Us season four—and the other two seasons after it—to get into some "juicy" territory.

"I'm curious and I think this is going to be a storyline next year: We last see Jack and Rebecca in the courtship, first dating phase of their life. They've embarked on this road trip to California and now they're headed home. How do they really find their way into each other's lives to the point where they get married and spend the rest of their life together. I'm curious about that phase of her life," Mandy Moore told E! News at the 2019 NBC upfront presentation.

And then there's the other man in Rebecca Pearson's life: Miguel.