by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 14, 2019 1:28 PM
Expect This Is Us season four—and the other two seasons after it—to get into some "juicy" territory.
"I'm curious and I think this is going to be a storyline next year: We last see Jack and Rebecca in the courtship, first dating phase of their life. They've embarked on this road trip to California and now they're headed home. How do they really find their way into each other's lives to the point where they get married and spend the rest of their life together. I'm curious about that phase of her life," Mandy Moore told E! News at the 2019 NBC upfront presentation.
And then there's the other man in Rebecca Pearson's life: Miguel.
"I'm also curious how Rebecca and Miguel get together in like 2008 territory. There's a lot of juicy stuff in there that I think people are curious about—and I'm just as curious," Moore said.
And then there's Randall and Beth Pearson. The couple hit a rough patch in in season three, but ultimately found their footing along a new path and decided to leave the New Jersey suburbs for Philadelphia.
"He's in a whole new comfort zone. The home that he raised his family in, he has abandoned and now they've moved to the big city of Philadelphia. He's going to be sort of entrenched in the African-American community, so there's going to be opportunities for him to feel a part of, to feel like he's making a meaningful contribution, but there's also going to be opportunities for him to have his feelings hurt. And as we know, Randall is one prone who is to sensitivity, so I think it's going to be a really interesting new chapter of his life. The opportunity to be amongst his people and to see whether or not—or how much he's embraced," Sterling K. Brown told us.
Click play on the video above to hear from Susan Kelechi Watson, Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley about what's in store for their characters.
This Is Us returns this fall on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?