Movies, movies, movies! June is all about the movies.

This month really kicks off summer, which means it's time to focus on one of our favorite things about the season...summer blockbusters.

In between beach days and vacation mode, you can find us at the theaters watching all of the great films Hollywood has to offer in June. From superhero flicks to animated classics, this is going to be a month you're not going to want to forgo a night at the movies.

Whether you love Sophie Turner and can't wait to see her in Dark Phoenix, or are ready to see what happens next in the Toy Story tale—AKA what are Woody and Buzz really up to these days—there is something for everyone to watch this month.

Perhaps you're all about the next chapter of Men in Black, or maybe you're a thriller fan and can't wait to see Child's Play.