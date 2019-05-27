SUNDAY
Bathing Suit Season Is Here! Get Inspired This Summer Thanks to Lili Reinhart, Demi Lovato, Gabrielle Union & More

by Johnni Macke | Mon., May. 27, 2019 8:00 AM

Summer is here y'all and we hope it never ends!

OK, technically today, Memorial Day, is the unofficial start of summer, but we will take it. For months we've been counting down until the days of beach hangs, poolside sips and summer sun hit and thankfully those days are now upon us.

In order to get into the summertime mood, we've been not-so-subtly checking out some of our favorite celebs' social media accounts for warm-weather inspiration. While we are also in need of a dress and jean shorts refresher for our wardrobe, we're currently coveting bathing suits and lots of them.

From tiny bikinis—maybe even yellow, polka dot ones—to sleek and chic one-pieces, stars near and far have us covered when it comes to suit inspiration and now all we really need is a tan...and maybe an airline ticket to a tropical destination to wear our new bathing suit.

Watch

Perfect Bikinis for Women of All Shapes and Sizes

Whether you love a bright and bold suit, or are more of a classic suit lady, our favorite celebs have something for everyone to look at and put on their "must-buy" list this season.

Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Nina Dobrev, Gabrielle Union, Lili Reinhart, Demi LovatoRosie Hungtington-Whiteley and more are total bikini/bathing suit goals these days and it makes us yearn for a vacation even more.

Black one-pieces, yellow bikinis, brown bandeaus and red-hot suits are all in this year and we want one of everything as a part of our summer wardrobe.

As you celebrate Memorial Day and get into the summertime mood, make sure to take a peek at the cutest and most stylish suits currently catching Hollywood's best-dressed stars' attention below.

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Turks and Caicos

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian

The sassy sisters recreated their iconic Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami promo photo while vacationing in Turks and Caicos this month and we want both of their tiny bikinis in our closet ASAP.

Bebe Rexha, 2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis

Instagram

Bebe Rexha

The "Say My Name" singer rocked a printed red bikini while in Puerto Rico in May and what makes us love this photo even more is that it's not photoshopped, because Bebe Rexha is totally real!

Lili Reinhart, 2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis

Instagram

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star partnered with Aerie to encourage women to embrace their bodies by posting real and unedited bathing suit photos and we don't know about you, but we are very inspired by her message and her gorgeous body and outlook on swimwear.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Demi Lovato

Instagram

Demi Lovato

The singer looked cheetahlicious in this sexy two-piece while on vacation in Bora Bora.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Vanessa Hudgens

Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical alum shows us how to relax the right way with a book in one hand and glass of wine in the other. Plus, this red bandeau and matching skirt is so sexy.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Gabrielle Union

Instagram

Gabrielle Union

The new mom was totally glowing in her sleek, black one-piece in May.

Jessie J, Tattoo

Instagram

Jessie J

The British singer is giving us major spring vibes with this blush suit and now we really need to start shopping for vacation bikinis.

Olivia Pierson, Nat & Liv

Instagram

Olivia Pierson

The Relatively Nat & Liv star slayed the fashion game in this sleek, nude suit and her color-coordinated headband is calling our name.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Nina Dobrev

Instagram

Nina Dobrev

In May, Nina Dobrev headed to Miami for a bachelorette party and she was nauti(cal) in navy.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Becca Tilley

Instagram

Becca Tilley

The former Bachelor star relaxed poolside in this striped one-piece ahead of the Stagecoach Festival in April out in the desert and she looked flawless.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Ava Phillippe

Instagram

Ava Phillippe

A black bikini, jean shorts and big sunnies are our go-to summer essentials.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Ashley Tisdale

Instagram

Ashley Tisdale

The former Disney Channel star rocked a funky two-piece that shows just the right amount of skin in this shameless selfie.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Jac Vanek

Instagram

Jac Vanek

The LadyGang star showed off some serious side boob in this bold orange one-piece suit and it gives us major summer goals.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Kendall Jenner

Instagram

Kendall Jenner

Now this is how it's done. A printed bikini, pool tans and wine in hand!

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Olivia Culpo

Instagram

Olivia Culpo

The model posed in a rust bikini while in Mexico this spring and we love the belt detail on it.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Lauren Bushnell

Instagram

Lauren Bushnell

In March, the former Bachelor contestant jetted off to Maui and she gave off major beach babe vibes in this off-the-shoulder bikini.

Jennifer Lopez, Bikini, Abs, Instagram

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo showed off her rock-hard abs while on the set of one of her movies and wow, just wow.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Maria Menounos

Instagram

Maria Menounos

Maria Menounos' yellow bikini is perfect for lounging in Greece and we are totally envious of her and this trip.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Kim Kardashian

Every suit that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wears is something we instantly want to try and rock, and this blue number is no exception.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Sara Foster

Instagram

Sara Foster

Sara Foster sure knows how to work her angles...and this classic suit.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Gigi Hadid

Instagram

Gigi Hadid

Golden girl! Gigi Hadid's color palette is perfect for summertime fun.

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker

Instagram

Jessie James Decker

The country singer donned a neon bikini while on vacation in Mexico that perfectly matched her hubbie Eric Decker's trunks and it's magical.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Scalloped bandeau suit? Yes, please. Oh, and we'll also have whatever Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is having to give her these abs.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari, Kelly Henderson

Instagram

Kelly Henderson & Kristin Cavallari

The Very Cavallari stars had fun in Mexico together and of course they all gave us bathing suit inspiration. These cover-ups and two-piece suits are so fierce.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Maren Morris

Instagram

Maren Morris

The "GIRL" singer has mastered the art of enjoying one's happy place in this sexy red suit with beer in hand in Mexico.

2019 Bathing Suits, Bikinis, Bella Hadid

Instagram

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid was white hot on a recent getaway and we have a feeling this is just one of many suits we'll be coveting from her closet this year.

