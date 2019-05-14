Fear not, Grey's Anatomy remains on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The Disney-owned network revealed its fall 2019 TV schedule featuring very little changes. Rookie moves to a new night, Fresh Off the Boat stays on Fridays, and the new Black-ish prequel Mixed-ish will be paired on Tuesday nights. The Conners remains on Tuesdays, kicking off the night at 8 p.m. as it did last season.

Missing from the fall schedule? Station 19, which will now be overseen by Grey's Anatomy showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff. Most of ABC's new shows are being kept for midseason, including The Baker and the Beauty, For Life and United We Fall. Only three new shows are slated to debut in the fall 2019 TV season.