Camila Mendes' Love Letter to Charles Melton Will Have You Tearing Up

We didn't think it was possible but, alas, Camila Mendes and Charles Melton just got even more adorable.

To celebrate the premiere of his flick The Sun Is Also a Star, Camila took to Instagram to post a congratulatory—and touching—message last night. (Warning: You're about to get a little misty.)

"i remember the day @melton told me about this project," she wrote of the coming-of-age film, in which he stars alongside Yara Shahidi. "he hadn't even been cast yet. they hadn't even started casting. all he told me was ‘I'm going to play this role, i am daniel bae.' aside from having the biggest heart out of anyone i know, his passion and tenacity are part of the reason i fell in love with him. watching him throw his entire heart and soul into this story of love taught me a lot about the kind of person he is."